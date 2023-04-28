×

South Africa

Former crime intelligence police officer convicted of girlfriend’s murder

28 April 2023 - 14:23
A Johannesburg police officer has been convicted of his girlfriend's murder.
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet

A former Johannesburg police constable attached to crime intelligence has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.

The Protea regional court this week convicted Silas Masemola, 25, of murdering Puleng Khumalo, 31.

Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the directorate probed the murder.

The murder happened in Protea Ext 39 in Soweto on April 4 2022.

“The member shot and killed his girlfriend who was in the bathroom. He, however, told the police the deceased shot herself using his service pistol,” said Raburabu.

“Upon investigation, it was established the deceased could not have shot herself and the member was placed under arrest by Ipid. Masemola has been dismissed as a result of recommendations from Ipid.”

Sentencing procedures start on May 9.

TimesLIVE

