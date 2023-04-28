×

South Africa

Durban man bust for allegedly making weapons at his home

28 April 2023 - 11:52
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The confiscated homemade guns.
Image: Durban Metro Police via Facebook

A Durban man has been arrested for allegedly making and selling firearms at his home.

Durban metro police said they received information the man was operating in Folweni, south of the city, and dispatched a team to investigate.

“Our officers located a suspect in Ensimbini area and recovered a homemade shotgun, 20 homemade revolvers and ammunition.”

The man was arrested and charged.

Images of the rudimentary weapons posted on Durban metro police social media platforms were met with humour.

“So much talent. He should have lived in the days of colonial invasion when we were fighting guns with spears,” said one Facebook user.

One suggested the man be hired by Denel.

“They should take him to school for him to do engineering,” said another.

