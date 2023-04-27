All SA expats, including two Scottish terriers, safely evacuated from Sudan

The last eight South African nationals stuck in far-flung Sudan areas have been successfully evacuated from the war-torn country, and the entire group could be back in South Africa on Friday.
On Wednesday, head of diplomacy at the department of international relations and co-operation Clayson Monyela said the eight were made up of a family of five and three women working for an airline.
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, head of Gift of the Givers which has been assisting South African authorities with the evacuation of South Africans from Sudan has confirmed that the group, that is travelling with people from other countries, is almost at the Egyptian border, where they will connect with the other South Africans.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will bring them back home.
Sooliman also confirmed “on a lighter note” two South African-owned Scottish terriers are also safely on the bus out of Sudan and will be on a flight with the rest of the group on Friday.
Detailing the events surrounding the last group's departure, Sooliman said their evacuation was not an easy one, and they experienced a lot of challenges.
“Yesterday morning the bus couldn't leave because the bus driver had an epileptic fit, and the bus broke down. Troops were then moving in large numbers with personal carriers into Khartoum city but we overcame all of that and the driver made great progress,” he said.
Sooliman said on the road, they had no risk, no challenges, no bombings,
He said the group experienced their next challenge when they reached the city of Dongola.
“Without warning, the traffic police closed the road and said the bus cannot go to Argeen and asked for all the paperwork,” he said.
According to Sooliman, passengers on the bus had no documentation with them, but embassy officials waiting for them at the border had documentation for them. The bus had to change its route, and alert the officials to also go to the other border post so they could hand over the paperwork for all those needing it.
“Hopefully if everything is done peacefully and calmly today, all South Africans can be on a flight tomorrow, a defence force flight to South Africa. We hope that all the procedures can be successfully completed today and all the people can see their loved ones in South Africa tomorrow,” Sooliman said.
Sooliman said the two Scottish terriers who had been evacuated had been left behind by their owners on Monday as they were not allowed to take them with them.
“This is a good ending for the two dogs that were sad when the owners left and the owners were equally sad that they couldn't take them with. Fortunately, we managed to make space for them on the bus, they will cross the border and hopefully be on the flight tomorrow,” he said.
Sooliman thanked Adv Patrick Loots, adviser to the UN on Sudan, mediator, and negotiator whom Sooliman said has been talking to both groups and made significant and important calls on Wednesday to facilitate a lot of movement and ease for the South Africans caught in Khartoum.
“A lot of discussions took place behind the scenes yesterday [Wednesday], opening doors that were closed. I want to thank him for playing a huge role in assisting in carrying South Africans out of Khartoum,” he said.
TimesLIVE
All SA expats, including two Scottish terriers, safely evacuated from Sudan
Gift if the Givers say if all goes well, the group should be in South Africa on Friday.
Image: ALAA AL SUKHNI/Reuters
The last eight South African nationals stuck in far-flung Sudan areas have been successfully evacuated from the war-torn country, and the entire group could be back in South Africa on Friday.
On Wednesday, head of diplomacy at the department of international relations and co-operation Clayson Monyela said the eight were made up of a family of five and three women working for an airline.
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, head of Gift of the Givers which has been assisting South African authorities with the evacuation of South Africans from Sudan has confirmed that the group, that is travelling with people from other countries, is almost at the Egyptian border, where they will connect with the other South Africans.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will bring them back home.
Sooliman also confirmed “on a lighter note” two South African-owned Scottish terriers are also safely on the bus out of Sudan and will be on a flight with the rest of the group on Friday.
Detailing the events surrounding the last group's departure, Sooliman said their evacuation was not an easy one, and they experienced a lot of challenges.
“Yesterday morning the bus couldn't leave because the bus driver had an epileptic fit, and the bus broke down. Troops were then moving in large numbers with personal carriers into Khartoum city but we overcame all of that and the driver made great progress,” he said.
Sooliman said on the road, they had no risk, no challenges, no bombings,
He said the group experienced their next challenge when they reached the city of Dongola.
“Without warning, the traffic police closed the road and said the bus cannot go to Argeen and asked for all the paperwork,” he said.
According to Sooliman, passengers on the bus had no documentation with them, but embassy officials waiting for them at the border had documentation for them. The bus had to change its route, and alert the officials to also go to the other border post so they could hand over the paperwork for all those needing it.
“Hopefully if everything is done peacefully and calmly today, all South Africans can be on a flight tomorrow, a defence force flight to South Africa. We hope that all the procedures can be successfully completed today and all the people can see their loved ones in South Africa tomorrow,” Sooliman said.
Sooliman said the two Scottish terriers who had been evacuated had been left behind by their owners on Monday as they were not allowed to take them with them.
“This is a good ending for the two dogs that were sad when the owners left and the owners were equally sad that they couldn't take them with. Fortunately, we managed to make space for them on the bus, they will cross the border and hopefully be on the flight tomorrow,” he said.
Sooliman thanked Adv Patrick Loots, adviser to the UN on Sudan, mediator, and negotiator whom Sooliman said has been talking to both groups and made significant and important calls on Wednesday to facilitate a lot of movement and ease for the South Africans caught in Khartoum.
“A lot of discussions took place behind the scenes yesterday [Wednesday], opening doors that were closed. I want to thank him for playing a huge role in assisting in carrying South Africans out of Khartoum,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos