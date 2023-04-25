The movement’s other demands include an end to state repression and the killing of activists, decent land and housing for all as well as the prioritisation of basic services.
‘We can’t be free while we are living in shacks and struggling to receive basic services’
'Unfreedom Day' marches planned to highlight plight of shack dwellers
Shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, is set to embark on a series of Unfreedom Day marches that will take place in three different provinces from Wednesday to Saturday.
The first march will take place in Durban, starting from the Curries Fountain and end at the city hall. The second and third marches will happen in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, and in Germiston on the East Rand.
Thapelo Mohapi, secretary general of the movement, says the decision to march during freedom month is to highlight that many South Africans are still not free.
“We are saying that we can’t be free while we are living in shacks and struggling to receive basic services,” said Mohapi..
The movement’s other demands include an end to state repression and the killing of activists, decent land and housing for all as well as the prioritisation of basic services.
In August, Abahlali baseMjondolo called for the government to enable an environment for civic activists to work without fear of reprisals and end extrajudicial killings after a member of the movement and land activist Lindokuhle Mnguni was murdered.
Two other activists, Anyanda Ngila and Nokuthula Mabaso were killed in March and May 2022, respectively.
Mohapi said the marches are legal and will be peaceful.
“The march is applied for in terms of section four of the constitution and we have met the police. There will also be marshals who will ensure that the march remains peaceful and is within the law.”
