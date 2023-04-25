×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mkhwanazi was nabbed after bodies were discovered in downtown Johannesburg

Sex worker murder accused’s trial postponed

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 25 April 2023 - 15:28
21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi is facing charges of murdering a sex worker whose body was found alongside five others in his father's panel beater workshop.
21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi is facing charges of murdering a sex worker whose body was found alongside five others in his father's panel beater workshop.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A trial against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who is accused of killing a sex worker, has been postponed to June 2.   

Mkhwanazi appeared briefly before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning. 

He is facing charges of murdering a sex worker whose body was found alongside five others in his father's panel beater workshop. 

The 21-year-old was nabbed on October 9 after the bodies believed to be of sex workers were discovered in a building in Village Main, downtown Johannesburg.  

The arrest took place after residents called the police over a foul stench emanating from the premises. 

Four out of the six bodies were identified by their family members, while the DNA of the other two is yet to be confirmed.  

Last year, sex workers told Sowetan that the “charming” young man had visited them for six weeks, taking one of them on a Sunday. None of the women he took returned. They said Mkhwanazi allegedly lured women with extra money and would come using different vehicles to fetch them on the streets.

Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa’s murder trial postponed

The murder trial of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was postponed to Tuesday after one of the accused, who is out on bail, ...
News
1 day ago

Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killers plead not guilty

Four men charged with the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
News
6 hours ago

Ackerman found guilty of rape, sexual exploitation of children

Child-rape kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been found guilty on numerous charges including raping, sexually exploiting and sex trafficking teenage boys.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi