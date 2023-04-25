A trial against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who is accused of killing a sex worker, has been postponed to June 2.
Mkhwanazi appeared briefly before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.
He is facing charges of murdering a sex worker whose body was found alongside five others in his father's panel beater workshop.
The 21-year-old was nabbed on October 9 after the bodies believed to be of sex workers were discovered in a building in Village Main, downtown Johannesburg.
The arrest took place after residents called the police over a foul stench emanating from the premises.
Four out of the six bodies were identified by their family members, while the DNA of the other two is yet to be confirmed.
Last year, sex workers told Sowetan that the “charming” young man had visited them for six weeks, taking one of them on a Sunday. None of the women he took returned. They said Mkhwanazi allegedly lured women with extra money and would come using different vehicles to fetch them on the streets.
Mkhwanazi was nabbed after bodies were discovered in downtown Johannesburg
Sex worker murder accused’s trial postponed
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A trial against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who is accused of killing a sex worker, has been postponed to June 2.
Mkhwanazi appeared briefly before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.
He is facing charges of murdering a sex worker whose body was found alongside five others in his father's panel beater workshop.
The 21-year-old was nabbed on October 9 after the bodies believed to be of sex workers were discovered in a building in Village Main, downtown Johannesburg.
The arrest took place after residents called the police over a foul stench emanating from the premises.
Four out of the six bodies were identified by their family members, while the DNA of the other two is yet to be confirmed.
Last year, sex workers told Sowetan that the “charming” young man had visited them for six weeks, taking one of them on a Sunday. None of the women he took returned. They said Mkhwanazi allegedly lured women with extra money and would come using different vehicles to fetch them on the streets.
Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa’s murder trial postponed
Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killers plead not guilty
Ackerman found guilty of rape, sexual exploitation of children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos