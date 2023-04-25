SA evacuates expats trapped in war-torn Khartoum

Two busses carrying South Africans evacuated from war-torn Khartoum in Sudan arrived at the border of Egypt on Tuesday, said the department of international relations and cooperation.
The department’s head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela said officials from the South African embassy in Egypt would assist the South Africans to enter the country.
The group is expected to fly back to SA this week.
“We have officials from the South African embassy in Egypt to receive them and facilitate their entry into Egypt. The South African government will pay for their flights back to SA. The support of everyone, including Gift of the Givers, the government of Egypt, is acknowledged and appreciated,” said Monyela.
“There are 12 more nationals that will leave today. With this, everyone we know of will be accounted for.”
On Monday, Monyela said the South Africans, including stranded embassy staff, were being evacuated.
Speaking to Sowetan, Sharon Dreyer, a teacher who was among the 77 South Africans who were trapped at Al Salam Hotel for days due to the conflict in Khartoum, told of their trauma and panic before they were rescued by a Sudanese bus driver who was dropping off Turkish citizens.
The conflict, which started on April 15, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.
Image: Reuters/El-Tayeb Siddig
