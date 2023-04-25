Mpumalanga is the only province that does not have a specialised facility to cater to people with dual mental health issues, says health minister Dr Joe Phaahla.
Speaking at a mental health conference in Johannesburg, Phaahla said Mpumalanga has to refer people requiring this service to Gauteng.
“It is welcomed that Mpumalanga has plans to construct a specialised mental health hospital,” he said.
“While we have grown our numbers of human resources available for mental health services, the equitable distribution of such resources needs attention. For example, while Western Cape and Gauteng have 50 and 72 psychiatrists working in the public sector respectively, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga respectively have three and four psychiatrists working in the public sector.”
Mpumalanga patients forced to seek help at Gauteng mental health facilities
Phaahla said areas requiring greater effort are improving awareness with regards to mental health promotion, prevention of mental illness, where to access care, and reduction of the stigma.
“Stigma and discrimination persist and are exacerbated by lack of information. Health-seeking behaviour for mental health is negatively affected by embarrassment linked to the stigma associated with mental illness. Stigma also prevents those afflicted by mental disorders to lead a full life. It is encouraging to note that a number of papers in the various tracks of this conference deal with this topic.”
The minister added that there are limitations in available beds and quality of infrastructure, “and this situation is aggravated by the scourge of drug addiction in South Africa”.
Since the establishment of the mental health services grant in 2018 with the intent to increase human resources at the coalface, there is a steady increase in the districts with specialist mental health teams, he said.
“Another area where the health system is doing well is in the availability of psychotropic medication.
“In spite of these policy reforms, South Africa is still facing a number of challenges in the area of mental health.
“The availability of psychiatrists needs to improve. Every mental healthcare user must receive care, treatment and rehabilitation services according to standards equivalent to those applicable to any other healthcare user.”
