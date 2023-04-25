×

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is improving in hospital after crash

25 April 2023 - 10:15
Former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro was injured in a car accident. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The condition of former justice of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro, who was hospitalised after an accident, is improving.

Her family announced on Saturday she was in a critical condition after the accident three weeks ago.

Her son Ithateng said she was travelling between Warrenton and Kimberley on her way from Johannesburg when her vehicle was allegedly hit by a truck. 

“We are seeing a little bit of improvement. She has started opening her eyes and her vitals are good. She's gone through a few stages and we remain hopeful she will be okay soon.

“She has been receiving a lot of love and warmth from her colleagues and friends. There are good signs,” said Ithateng. 

Mokgoro has been in Kimberley's Lenmed Royal Hospital and Heart Centre since the crash.

According to the Windsorton police accident report, the collision happened when the driver of Mokgoro’s car made an "unexpected manoeuvre" on the road.

“Doctors have confirmed Mokgoro suffered multiple injuries from the accident,” the report stated.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident

Former justice of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro is in a critical condition after a car accident three weeks ago.
