South Africa

Joburg Water completes repairs, supply to several suburbs due to come back online

25 April 2023 - 11:45
Johannesburg Water has restored the supply after a 24-hour outage in several suburbs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Water will be restored to several Johannesburg suburbs on Tuesday after a 24-hour outage due to a fault.

Johannesburg Water said an outlet at Kensington B reservoir was isolated to allow for the network to drain and the team to complete repairs to the burst pipe in Ferndale.

Affected areas include parts of Bryanbrink, Ferndale, Strijdom Park, Bryanston Ext 3, Summit, Malanshof, Ruiterhof and Meadowhurst.

“Major burst at the corner of Bond Street and Elgin Avenue in Ferndale. Repairs were completed late last night. Teams have opened valves as well at the outlet of Kensington B reservoir.

“Customers in high-lying areas may experience low pressure/no water as the system recovers,” said Johannesburg Water.

TimesLIVE

