Eskom seeks to reduce pressure on the power system through DSM programmes

Eskom unpacked the Demand Response and Distribution Demand Management Programme launched in April this year and the importance of each programme.
“The effective implementation of the DSM programmes could create a win-win situation — reducing pressure on the power system and enabling consumers to realise cost savings by being more energy conscious and reducing their consumption without affecting business productivity or quality of life,” Makwana said.
He added that DSM was not a South African concept but a global phenomenon with the best-in-class countries already using technology to manage demand.
“The array of policy measures to incentivise demand-side participation, promote energy conservation and reduce peak demand can be replicated in our country,” he added.
Eskom had made strides in a range of DSM initiatives, including energy efficiency, demand response, distributed generation, and energy storage.
Eskom said it has been driving energy efficiency programmes and piloted energy-saving initiatives such as switching from traditional incandescent light bulbs (ICLs) to compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs).
The organisation continues to drive the “Use electricity smartly” campaign which is aimed at empowering South Africans with the necessary information to reduce electricity usage during the evening peak period (5pm to 9pm).
Eskom is set to intensify its demand side management (DSM) interventions to manage supply and demand of electricity.
The power utility’s board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said the DSM programmes allow for the effective management of customers’ energy consumption to reduce peak demand or overall consumption during specific periods.
He was speaking at the inaugural National Demand Side Management Indaba on Monday.
The objective of the indaba was to create a platform for diverse role players to have robust constructive discussions and share international experiences and case studies on demand side management, energy efficiency, and demand response.
Collaborative proposals and solutions to curb electricity demand and ensure consistent electricity supply in the short-, medium- and long-term were presented and discussed.
Some of Eskom’s larger customers have benefited from the demand response programmes which offer incentives to voluntarily reduce their energy consumption during peak demand periods.
This is a mechanism used by Eskom to minimise the stages of load-shedding or avert the implementation of load-shedding where possible.
“DSM programmes can be more effective through a collaborative approach. I’d like to acknowledge and thank our large customers who are participating in Eskom’s DSM initiatives. We’d like to encourage and invite all stakeholders from businesses and industries to residential customers to come on board. I also thank South Africans for heeding the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently to help alleviate the pressure on the power system” added Makwana.
