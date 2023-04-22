Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident

Former justice of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro is in a critical condition after a car accident three weeks ago.
She was travelling between Warrenton and Kimberley on her way from Johannesburg when her vehicle was allegedly hit by a truck, her family said in a statement.
Mokgoro has been in Kimberley's Lenmed Royal Hospital and Heart Centre since.
“According to the Windsorton police accident report, the collision happened when the driver of justice Mokgoro’s car made an unexpected manoeuvre on the road. Doctors have confirmed that Mokgoro suffered multiple injuries directly from the accident.”
The Lenmed medical team described her condition as “critical but stable”, said her son, Ithateng.
“We remain hopeful that Mama will continue to fight and overcome the challenges she is facing.
“We draw strength from her unwavering resilience and the love and support of those around us. We remain optimistic and believe that, with the help of her medical team and the power of faith, she will emerge victorious in this difficult journey,” he added.
Mokgoro has had an impressive career in law and civil society. As the first black woman to serve in the Constitutional Court, she contributed to developing the country's legal system.
Her experience and expertise have also been recognised internationally, as evidenced by her appointment as chairperson of the UN Internal Justice Council and its Human Rights Council's Racial Justice Body.
In addition to her judicial work, Mokgoro has been active in various civil society organisations, demonstrating her commitment to promoting justice and equality. She has served on several selection committees and trusts, including the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.
Her academic background and teaching experience at various universities, including the University of Bophuthatswana, the University of the Western Cape, University of Pretoria, and a few positions in the UK, US and the Netherlands, demonstrate her dedication to advancing legal education and knowledge.
