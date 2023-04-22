×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eight people injured in bakkie, truck collision in Rawsonville

22 April 2023 - 14:14
Last night, eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape.
DD27042020 ROAD Last night, eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape.
Image: 123rf.com

Eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape, on Friday.

ER24 and other emergency services arrived on the scene at 5.30pm to find the truck on the side of the road against a tree while the bakkie was in the middle of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the truck, while seven other adults were seated along the road.

"Rescue Services had to use the jaws-of-life to free the man from the truck. Once released, medics assessed the patients and found a man and woman were in serious condition, while six others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," said Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson.

TimesLIVE

More people could be charged after truck driver ploughed into dozens of cars near Umhlanga

The state is considering charging more people after a 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal truck driver ploughed into 47 vehicles on the M4 Eastbound in ...
News
4 weeks ago

One dead in head-on collision in Centurion

One person was killed in a head-on collision in Main Street, Centurion, on Friday.
News
1 month ago

One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River

One person has died while multiple others have been left injured following an accident on the M71 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Four burnt to death in fatal NW crash

Two cars collided head-on outside Zeerust and one caught fire immediately after impact.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi