Eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape, on Friday.
ER24 and other emergency services arrived on the scene at 5.30pm to find the truck on the side of the road against a tree while the bakkie was in the middle of the road.
"On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the truck, while seven other adults were seated along the road.
"Rescue Services had to use the jaws-of-life to free the man from the truck. Once released, medics assessed the patients and found a man and woman were in serious condition, while six others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," said Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson.
TimesLIVE
Eight people injured in bakkie, truck collision in Rawsonville
Image: 123rf.com
Eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape, on Friday.
ER24 and other emergency services arrived on the scene at 5.30pm to find the truck on the side of the road against a tree while the bakkie was in the middle of the road.
"On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the truck, while seven other adults were seated along the road.
"Rescue Services had to use the jaws-of-life to free the man from the truck. Once released, medics assessed the patients and found a man and woman were in serious condition, while six others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," said Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson.
TimesLIVE
More people could be charged after truck driver ploughed into dozens of cars near Umhlanga
One dead in head-on collision in Centurion
One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River
Four burnt to death in fatal NW crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos