Stage 3 and 4 load-shedding over the weekend

Stage 3 and 4 load-shedding will be implemented until Monday morning, with stage 6 ceasing at 5am on Saturday.
“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday,” Eskom said, adding that this cycle will be repeated until 5am on Monday.
“These load-shedding stages may change at short notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur."
The power utility's breakdowns are at 15,930MW of generating capacity, while generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,505MW.
“Over the past 24 hours two generation units at Kendal and Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi power stations were returned to service.
"In the same period, a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.”
