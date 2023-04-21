×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No peeing on our turf: Joburg metro cops make public urinator clean up

By Staff Reporter - 21 April 2023 - 14:06
A man who urinated next to a JMPD command post was made to clean up his urine.
A man who urinated next to a JMPD command post was made to clean up his urine.
Image: JMPD

Justice was swift for a man in Johannesburg's city centre recently.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) said the man was found urinating next to its command post at St Mary's Cathedral.

“He was made to pay the consequences of his indecent action by cleaning up his urine. #JoburgByLaws #SaferJoburg #ManjeNamhlanje,” the JMPD tweeted.

Downtown Johannesburg's filthy streets have been in the news since the Easter weekend, when Anglican bishop Stephen Moreo took to social media to show the accumulation of garbage outside the Cathedral Church of St Mary the Virgin.

The metro immediately ordered a clean-up of the area.

We cannot keep quiet! We cannot continue in this fashion... Bishop Steve together with congregants call out the local government to ACT! Hosanna!!

Posted by Cathedral of St Mary The Virgin, Johannesburg. on Sunday, April 2, 2023

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi