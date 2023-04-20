Sappi must pay R8m for polluting air in Umkomaas a decade ago

In the plea, Sappi said the excessive emissions were due to “technical and operational challenges”.
“They mentioned they attended to such problems when they arose, in an attempt to remedy the situation and operate within the parameters of their licence,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
The municipality welcomed the ruling.
“The city’s environmental health unit, in collaboration with the SA National Air Quality Officer, started investigations in 2014 following a review of Sappi’s monthly, quarterly, and annual reports. To their credit, Sappi co-operated with the investigation and acknowledged its responsibility for the excessive emissions,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.
Community services cluster chairperson Zama Sokhabase said the fine was proof the city was taking the implementation of the National Environmental Management Act No 107 of 1998, together with the National Environment Management: Air Quality Act 39 of 2004, seriously.
“The role of our environmental health team is to monitor compliance with issued atmospheric emission licences so we can reduce emissions that are a health threat to our communities. We will continue to do this to ensure that communities can enjoy their right to a clean and safe environment.”
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Paper mill Sappi Saiccor (Pty) Ltd must pay eThekwini Municipality and the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (Cara) R8m by April 28 for polluting the air in and around Umkomaas more than 10 years ago.
The Scottburgh regional court fined Sappi R8m, which was wholly suspended on condition that the company complied with Asset Forfeiture Unit confiscation order and paid R5m to eThekwini and R3m to Cara.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Sappi pleaded guilty to contravening the National Environmental Management Air Quality Act.
“Sappi is in possession of an atmospheric emission licence which stipulates the daily average of sulphur dioxide and sulphur dioxide bubbles emissions released into the atmosphere. During the period of July 2012 to December 2014 in and near the Umkomaas area, Sappi exceeded these amounts by expelling more emissions than they were permitted to,” she said.
