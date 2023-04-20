Motshekga asks Ramaphosa to recognise princess Modjadji as rightful heir
Royal Council says the courts have yet to hear the matter and decide
The battle for the throne of Balobedu nation is set to take another turn as former ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to recognise Princess Masalanabo Modjadji, who recently turned 18, as the Rain Queen.
Masalanabo celebrated her birthday in a glittering event in Pretoria on Saturday, which was attended by, among others, businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and businessman Siza Rikhotso. She was celebrating coming of her age – paving way for her crowning, which Motshekga proposes to be held in August...
Motshekga asks Ramaphosa to recognise princess Modjadji as rightful heir
Royal Council says the courts have yet to hear the matter and decide
The battle for the throne of Balobedu nation is set to take another turn as former ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to recognise Princess Masalanabo Modjadji, who recently turned 18, as the Rain Queen.
Masalanabo celebrated her birthday in a glittering event in Pretoria on Saturday, which was attended by, among others, businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and businessman Siza Rikhotso. She was celebrating coming of her age – paving way for her crowning, which Motshekga proposes to be held in August...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos