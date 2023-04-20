Strong north-to-northwesterly winds (50-65km/h) were forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, followed by west-to-southwesterly winds reaching gale-force (50-65km/h) and potentially gusting up to 75km/h between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.
Waves reaching up to 5.5m were forecast for about midday between Cape Point and Agulhas.
“Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western half of the country, with isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers expected over the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape,” said Saws.
TimesLIVE
Hold on to your hats! Cold front blows into Western Cape
Image: Esa Alexander
Rain, rough seas and gale-force winds are forecast for the Western Cape after a cold front made landfall on Thursday.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay for the duration of the day.
Strong north-to-northwesterly winds (50-65km/h) were forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, followed by west-to-southwesterly winds reaching gale-force (50-65km/h) and potentially gusting up to 75km/h between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.
Waves reaching up to 5.5m were forecast for about midday between Cape Point and Agulhas.
“Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western half of the country, with isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers expected over the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape,” said Saws.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town turns to tech to fight off tide of violence
Your flight may be delayed after fog and technical issues ground planes at Cape Town airport
Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos