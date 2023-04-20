×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hold on to your hats! Cold front blows into Western Cape

By TIMESLIVE - 20 April 2023 - 12:14
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of gale-force winds on the Sea Point promenade. File image.
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of gale-force winds on the Sea Point promenade. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

Rain, rough seas and gale-force winds are forecast for the Western Cape after a cold front made landfall on Thursday. 

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay for the duration of the day.

Strong north-to-northwesterly winds (50-65km/h) were forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, followed by west-to-southwesterly winds reaching gale-force (50-65km/h) and potentially gusting up to 75km/h between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay. 

Waves reaching up to 5.5m were forecast for about midday between Cape Point and Agulhas.  

“Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western half of the country, with isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers expected over the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape,” said Saws. 

TimesLIVE

Cape Town turns to tech to fight off tide of violence

Former gang member Sammy Andries spent years dodging security cameras watching over Cape Town. Now he is an unlikely supporter of the city's plan to ...
News
9 hours ago

Your flight may be delayed after fog and technical issues ground planes at Cape Town airport

Acsa said the problems at the airport were worsened by dense fog in the morning.
News
2 days ago

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to contain 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi