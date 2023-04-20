×

'He was a gallant freedom fighter' — colleague on Tiego Moseneke's death

20 April 2023 - 15:13
Tiego Moseneke was chair of the Encha group.
A colleague of businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke says his death is “untimely and heartbreaking”. 

The activist brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke died in a car crash on Wednesday.

Advocate Sam Muofhe expressed condolences to the family.

“The heartbreaking news about the untimely passing away of Tiego Moseneke in a car accident numbs me. Tiego was a gallant freedom fighter. What a devastating loss. I still can’t reconcile myself with this reality.

“My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in eternal peace, Tiego,” said Muofhe.

The family on Thursday announced his death. 

 “The whole family is in shock, and as we process this unfortunate incident we request the public to give us space and privacy to deal with the inevitable eventualities. In due course we shall release further details.”

Tiego served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the party, served in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and served as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s.

