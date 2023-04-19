×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA Tourism board to be dissolved in wake of Tottenham Hotspur saga, strained relations with management

By TimesLive - 19 April 2023 - 14:16
Minister of tourism Patricia de Lille. File image
Minister of tourism Patricia de Lille. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

With the resignations of eight of the 11 South African Tourism board members, including the chairperson, the board is no longer functional as the remaining three members cannot form a quorum.

This is according to recently appointed tourism minister Patricia de Lille, who says she will dissolve the board through an official notice in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that De Lille was set to dissolve the board, amid concerns about the fallout over the R1bn Tottenham Hotspur deal, strained relations between the board and management, allegations of serious irregularities, sexual harassment, and a blown budget.

In her statement on Wednesday, De Lille said she had, on April 6, written to the then chairperson of the board, Dr Thozamile Botha, asking for representation on why she should not dissolve the board.

“My letter outlined a number of serious concerns, such as the conduct of the board in respect of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship matter; the composition of the board and whether the members have the necessary knowledge, experience or qualifications as required by section 13 of the Tourism Act; and certain serious allegations raised by the acting CEO of SA Tourism regarding the lack of a proper functioning board.”

She asked him to respond by April 18.

“I have not received representations on why the board should not be dissolved.”

Instead, between April 7 and 13, eight of the board members resigned.

De Lille said she will gazette the appointment of a team of three to manage the affairs of the board until the appointment of its new members.

TimesLIVE

SA Tourism accepts order to can Spurs deal

SA Tourism has acceded to the tourism minister's order to cancel the proposed sponsorship deal of Tottenham Hotspur FC for close to R1bn.
News
2 weeks ago

Sisulu approved trip to meet Tottenham over R1bn proposal, says SA Tourism chair

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu approved a trip to London by a delegation led by SA Tourism board for the controversial nearly R1bn sponsorship ...
News
2 months ago

Our job is to bring tourists to rebuild SA’s economy, not fix energy crisis – SAT CEO

On Wednesday, Daily Maverick reported that the government, through its marketing agency, was proposing a 36-month deal, believed to be a sleeve ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi