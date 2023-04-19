×

Ex-husband sentenced for stabbing SABC radio presenter multiple times

19 April 2023 - 16:02
Mackenzie Ratselane, 41, was sentenced for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Mackenzie Ratselane, the former husband of SABC radio presenter Dimakatso Folotsi, was on Wednesday sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In February the Bloemfontein magistrate's court found Ratselane, 41, guilty after a domestic dispute in February 2021 when he stabbed Folotsi 15 times.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said Ratselane was arrested in Ennerdale, Gauteng, after being on the run for six days and has been in custody since then.

Ratselane was sentenced to nine years for attempted murder, of which two were suspended, three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for possession of ammunition.

The two other sentences will run concurrently with the sentence for attempted murder.

