Former police officer Mackenzie Ratselane has been sentenced to an effective seven years imprisonment for the attempted murder of his ex-wife Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Folotsi.
The Bloemfontein Regional Court on Wednesday handed down the sentence of which two years was suspended.
Ratselane was sentenced by magistrate Spiwo Mazwi after he was found guilty of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of his then wife multiple times in 2021.
He was sentenced to a further three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for possession of ammunition.
Mazwi ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.
Ratselane will spend an effective seven years in jail.
Just after the sentencing, Ratselane through his lawyer Adv Themba Diba, said he is going to appeal his sentence.
Folotsi said she was not happy with the sentence handed down by the court, considering what she has been through and the trauma she endured.
“But I am relieved that finally the matter has come to an end and I will be able to focus on other things because this case has been a nightmare,” said Folotsi.
Ratselane is a former police constable and resigned in 2016.
He was then arrested on February 16 2021 at an informal settlement in Ennerdale, Johanneburg, after he was on the run for six days following the attack in which Folotsi suffered several stab wounds on her chest and face.
Folotsi was found in a pool of blood at an open space in Caleb Motshabi informal settlement (better known as Dinaweng).
Ratselane had abandoned bail and told the court that he was not on the run but had gone to Gauteng to seek counsel from his elders to assist him with his marital issues.
Ex-cop gets 7 years for attempted murder of wife
SABC's Folotsi was left for dead in veld after multiple stabbing
Image: SAPS
