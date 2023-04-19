Eskom bows to pressure to pay R3.5m for reburials
One relative unhappy as he wants DNA tests to be conducted
Eskom has agreed to pay for a monument and traditional ceremonies for families whose 79 relatives’ bodies were exhumed during the construction of a transmission substation five years ago.
The embattled power utility has pledged R3,5m to cover the cleansing and reburial ceremonies, which according to the families, include 79 goats and 79 cows as part of an agreement reached with residents of a Limpopo village in January...
