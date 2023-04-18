Tshwane owes taxman R4.7bn dating back to 11 years ago
R91m a month debt service for invalid contract costs city — mayor
The City of Tshwane owes the SA Revenue Service (Sars) R4.7bn in outstanding taxes for a contract awarded more than a decade ago.
The contract, which was for the installation of smart meters, was declared invalid and unlawful by the North Gauteng High Court back in 2017, but according to mayor Cilliers Brink during a media briefing on Monday, the city was paying R91m a month in fines for the contract — with Sars demanding more...
