President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday appointed Unisa CFO Khathutshelo Ramukumba as chairperson of the newly constituted SABC board.
The announcement comes after various delays to the appointment of the board after the president questioned the three “reserve pool” names that parliament had included in its recommended board members list it sent to him.
In December 2022, parliament approved a list of 12 names to serve as non-executive members of the board after the public broadcaster had been without a board since October last year.
“The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster, “said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa on Tuesday also announced that Nomvuyiso Batyi would serve as the board’s deputy chairperson.
Other members to serve on the board include Dr Renee Horne, Adv Tseliso Thipanyane, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Mpho Tsedu and Palesa Kadi.
Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board headed by Ramukumba
Image: Freddy Mavunda
