Power utility Eskom on Sunday said it was busy fixing a fault at Koeberg's Unit 2 which caused it to trip.
“Eskom is in the process of safely returning Koeberg Unit 2 to service,” said spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.
“The cause of the trip was due to problems with the feedwater pumps on the secondary circuit. The reactor has been taken critical and reactor power is being increased to enable turbine commissioning.
“The unit is expected to safely synchronise to the grid before morning peak tomorrow once all the required activities are completed.”
Eskom moved South Africa to stage 6 load-shedding on Friday after the trip at Koeberg. Another three units are offline at Kusile power station.
TimesLIVE
Eskom busy fixing fault at Koeberg power station
Image: Shelley Christians
Power utility Eskom on Sunday said it was busy fixing a fault at Koeberg's Unit 2 which caused it to trip.
“Eskom is in the process of safely returning Koeberg Unit 2 to service,” said spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.
“The cause of the trip was due to problems with the feedwater pumps on the secondary circuit. The reactor has been taken critical and reactor power is being increased to enable turbine commissioning.
“The unit is expected to safely synchronise to the grid before morning peak tomorrow once all the required activities are completed.”
Eskom moved South Africa to stage 6 load-shedding on Friday after the trip at Koeberg. Another three units are offline at Kusile power station.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos