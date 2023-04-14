Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm after a man, believed to be an actor, allegedly shot dead a woman.
The 51-year-old allegedly shot a 29-year-old woman in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday.
“It is reported that the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication. He is at the local hospital under police guard,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
She said the circumstances that led to the incident are unknown and police investigations continue.
She wouldn’t divulge if the suspect was an actor. “Unfortunately, those are details I cannot confirm.”
TimesLIVE
Norkem Park suspect who allegedly shot dead a woman under police guard
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet
TimesLIVE
