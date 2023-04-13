No-one was injured in a fire which broke out at the Durban University of Technology’s city campus on Thursday morning.
eThekwini fire and rescue told TimesLIVE the fire started in one of the boardrooms in the wing directly opposite Julius Nyerere Street and spread to nearby offices before it was halted.
Students are on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held. However, staff and some students who were present were evacuated.
“The fire had already spread to other offices when we responded, but the report we got is that it started in one of the boardrooms in that wing and spread to the nearby offices, but I can confirm that there were no injuries,” said Nqabakazi Nqoro, divisional commander of eThekwini fire and rescue.
The DUT didn't respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
No injuries as fire breaks out at DUT's city campus
Image: Supplied
