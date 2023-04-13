×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No injuries as fire breaks out at DUT's city campus

By LWAZI HLANGU - 13 April 2023 - 13:21
Students are currently on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held and there were no injuries in a fire which broke out in a boardroom at the Durban University of Technology city campus on Thursday.
Students are currently on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held and there were no injuries in a fire which broke out in a boardroom at the Durban University of Technology city campus on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

No-one was injured in a fire which broke out at the Durban University of Technology’s city campus on Thursday morning.

eThekwini fire and rescue told TimesLIVE the fire started in one of the boardrooms in the wing directly opposite Julius Nyerere Street and spread to nearby offices before it was halted.

Students are on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held. However, staff and some students who were present were evacuated.

“The fire had already spread to other offices when we responded, but the report we got is that it started in one of the boardrooms in that wing and spread to the nearby offices, but I can confirm that there were no injuries,” said Nqabakazi Nqoro, divisional commander of eThekwini fire and rescue.

The DUT didn't respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

DUT lectures resume after 'political student organisation' disrupts lectures

A "political student organisation" was responsible for the disruption of lectures at Durban University of Technology on Monday.
News
1 month ago

DUT denies biting off more than it can chew when it comes to new placements

The Durban University of Technology has refuted claims that it made more placement offers for new students than it had space for.
News
2 months ago

Family of slain DUT woman still in the dark about postmortem results

While postmortem results for eThekwini municipality's occupational health and safety intern, Luyanda Cele, had been released on Monday, her family ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out