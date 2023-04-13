×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four killed in Mpumalanga mine accident

13 April 2023 - 16:26
Police said circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the deaths of four people at a Mpumalanga mine are yet to be established. File photo.
Police said circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the deaths of four people at a Mpumalanga mine are yet to be established. File photo.
Image: Sowetan

Mpumalanga police have opened an inquest after four people died at a mine on Thursday, allegedly after a conveyor belt collapsed. 

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and rescue teams in Balfour are at the scene, adding that the incident occurred at about 11.45am.

“It is suspected a mine conveyor belt fell, resulting in the death of the four males. Meanwhile, two others are said to have sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment."

Mohlala said circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

“An inquest will investigate and more information will be provided as details come forth."

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela conveyed condolences to the families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Manamela called for calm as events unfold.

TimesLIVE

Mpumalanga cop killed after responding to diesel theft at mine

Mpumalanga police have appealed for public assistance to track down the murderers of a police officer shot dead while investigating theft of diesel ...
News
1 week ago

Toddler rescued after falling 8m down borehole

A toddler was rescued after falling into a borehole in Phokeng, North West, on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Manhunt launched after five ‘illegal miners’ found shot execution style

Free State police have launched a manhunt after five people suspected to be illegal miners were found shot execution style at a mine on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
Retired judge Edwin Cameron admits he leaked Thabo Bester information to ...