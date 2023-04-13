A day at the beach almost ended in tragedy for three children from a child and youth care facility on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast when they nearly drowned.
Medevac ambulance service said the near-drowning incident took place at St Michael's Beach on Tuesday, the last day of the school holiday.
“According to eyewitnesses, the group of 13 children were enjoying the beautiful weather and several of the children were swimming in the tidal pool.
“Three of them got into difficulties and began to panic, pulling each other under.”
A quick-thinking beachgoer dove into the water to help the children before the lifeguards arrived.
“The emergency medical response team was also called to the scene and worked tirelessly to stabilise the children before they were transported to the hospital.
“While it's unclear at this time what caused the incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, especially when swimming in natural bodies of water.
“In light of this tragedy, it's crucial that all beachgoers remain vigilant and aware of the risks associated with swimming in the ocean,” said Medevac.
TimesLIVE
Drowning averted after beachgoer saves three children at KZN beach
Image: MedEvac
