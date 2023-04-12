Public works and roads department head Moss Kgantsi issued a notice of eviction in line with the MEC’s directive.
Pay for your stay or face eviction, public works tells government employees living in state houses
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
North West public works and roads MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi has told government employees who live in state houses to pay for their accommodation or face eviction.
Molapisi made the call after tenants' blatant refusal to pay for their accommodation.
During an executive management committee (EMC) meeting it was reported that among the many challenges confronting the department was its inability to collect revenue at state-owned properties and nonpayment of monthly rental by tenants for several years.
“The maintenance of state properties, including renovations, and ensuring the state receives revenue collected from rental and usage of these properties remains our responsibility. We must therefore do this diligently and without fail.
“It is disingenuous for government employees to have a sense of entitlement to government-owned properties to such an extent that they refuse to pay rent or for water and electricity. Due processes should follow and everyone found in breach of contract and failing to pay must be evicted,” said Molapisi.
