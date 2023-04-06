×

South Africa

Talks underway to determine the next Mnisi tribal chief

Congress of traditional leaders ready to assist in family dispute if needed

06 April 2023 - 07:00
Lindile Sifile Journalist

The Mnisi Tribal Authority has started talks regarding the chieftaincy, raising worries that their decision could spark a succession dispute similar to the one that plagued the royal family a few years ago.

The assassination of chief Clyde Magwagwaza Mnisi last month has brought into sharp focus the succession standoffs that often tormented the Mnisi house in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, after the death of his father Hosi Phillip Mnisi in 2013...

