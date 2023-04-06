Process of lodging a claim explained

Tshiamiso Trust, the body tasked with compensating gold miners who contracted silicosis and tuberculosis, has blamed the delay on lack of submission of all documents by claimants.
The trust got R5bn to distribute to former miners and widows after the class action case was finalised in 2016, marking victory for those who worked in the mines and their families.
At least six mining companies agreed to contribute to the settlement agreement.
The trust was founded in 2020.
Its acting CEO, Lusanda Jiya, said the claim process took six to nine months if all documents were submitted.
Jiya said there had been challenges they encountered, with insufficient documentation being the primary reason for certification delays, especially for claims relating to deceased mineworkers.
Frustrated claimants who told Sowetan they had submitted all required documents said the delays were draining their morale.
The trust said to aid in substantiating deceased claims, it required documentation such as death certificates, postmortem reports, historical health data from clinics and hospitals, employment records as well as personal identification records.
“The problem is that archives dating back to before 1982 have not been digitised. This all takes time and has required the trust to partner with the MBOD (Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases), TEBA, home affairs and health, to assist claimants in an effort to fast-track sourcing of documents.
"For living mineworkers, the trust relies on medical professionals and Benefit Medical Examinations (BMEs) to confirm the presence of compensable disease. These processes utilise occupational and pulmonary health specialists within the health sector.
“Often when the mineworkers go for the BMEs, active TB is suspected. In these cases, the claimants need to be referred to go onto treatment for their TB, provide proof of completion of TB treatment, and do a lung function test between 12 and 18 months from when their treatment was completed.
"The Trust Deed prescribes that the trust can only accept a death certificate that indicates the compensable disease (silicosis or work-related TB) as the primary cause of death, or a post-mortem report indicating as such. The lack of information regarding cause of death poses a massive challenge for us.”
Jiya said in the final stage, the claims are assigned to one of the four Medical Certification Panels, each made up of three specialist doctors, who then assess the medical evidence to determine whether the claimant is medically eligible for compensation or not.
"They also determine which category of compensation the claimant qualifies for. If the Medical Certification Panel is unhappy with the records presented or there is any uncertainly, the claim is deferred and sent back for correction or further investigation.
"If all the evidence is available, on order, Step 5 can take as quick as a week. If they have any concerns about the quality of documents, x-rays, lung function tests, or require any other information to make an accurate decision, they will defer the claim for further attention before they certify their findings."
Jiya explained which type of tuberculosis gets compensated.
“Compensation for TB claims is reserved for permanent lung damage as a result of cardio-respiratory or pulmonary TB. The TB must be attributed to risk work performed for a total period of at least two years, at a qualifying gold mine, during a qualifying period, and the TB must have been diagnosed within a year of last doing risk at the mine.
"For mineworkers who died before December 10 2019, there is eligibility to claim if evidence (a death certificate or autopsy) indicates that TB was the main cause of death. There is a provision for historical TB claims for mineworkers who have an Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act TB certificate, whether it specifies the degree or not.”
Process of lodging a claim explained
Outstanding documents cause delays
Image: Instagram
Tshiamiso Trust, the body tasked with compensating gold miners who contracted silicosis and tuberculosis, has blamed the delay on lack of submission of all documents by claimants.
The trust got R5bn to distribute to former miners and widows after the class action case was finalised in 2016, marking victory for those who worked in the mines and their families.
At least six mining companies agreed to contribute to the settlement agreement.
The trust was founded in 2020.
Its acting CEO, Lusanda Jiya, said the claim process took six to nine months if all documents were submitted.
Jiya said there had been challenges they encountered, with insufficient documentation being the primary reason for certification delays, especially for claims relating to deceased mineworkers.
Frustrated claimants who told Sowetan they had submitted all required documents said the delays were draining their morale.
The trust said to aid in substantiating deceased claims, it required documentation such as death certificates, postmortem reports, historical health data from clinics and hospitals, employment records as well as personal identification records.
“The problem is that archives dating back to before 1982 have not been digitised. This all takes time and has required the trust to partner with the MBOD (Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases), TEBA, home affairs and health, to assist claimants in an effort to fast-track sourcing of documents.
"For living mineworkers, the trust relies on medical professionals and Benefit Medical Examinations (BMEs) to confirm the presence of compensable disease. These processes utilise occupational and pulmonary health specialists within the health sector.
“Often when the mineworkers go for the BMEs, active TB is suspected. In these cases, the claimants need to be referred to go onto treatment for their TB, provide proof of completion of TB treatment, and do a lung function test between 12 and 18 months from when their treatment was completed.
"The Trust Deed prescribes that the trust can only accept a death certificate that indicates the compensable disease (silicosis or work-related TB) as the primary cause of death, or a post-mortem report indicating as such. The lack of information regarding cause of death poses a massive challenge for us.”
Jiya said in the final stage, the claims are assigned to one of the four Medical Certification Panels, each made up of three specialist doctors, who then assess the medical evidence to determine whether the claimant is medically eligible for compensation or not.
"They also determine which category of compensation the claimant qualifies for. If the Medical Certification Panel is unhappy with the records presented or there is any uncertainly, the claim is deferred and sent back for correction or further investigation.
"If all the evidence is available, on order, Step 5 can take as quick as a week. If they have any concerns about the quality of documents, x-rays, lung function tests, or require any other information to make an accurate decision, they will defer the claim for further attention before they certify their findings."
Jiya explained which type of tuberculosis gets compensated.
“Compensation for TB claims is reserved for permanent lung damage as a result of cardio-respiratory or pulmonary TB. The TB must be attributed to risk work performed for a total period of at least two years, at a qualifying gold mine, during a qualifying period, and the TB must have been diagnosed within a year of last doing risk at the mine.
"For mineworkers who died before December 10 2019, there is eligibility to claim if evidence (a death certificate or autopsy) indicates that TB was the main cause of death. There is a provision for historical TB claims for mineworkers who have an Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act TB certificate, whether it specifies the degree or not.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos