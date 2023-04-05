KwaZulu-Natal man guilty of killing a policeman at a roadblock in Durban

A KwaZulu-Natal man, 26, has been found guilty of killing a Durban policeman, Const Siphelele Cele, who flagged down a stolen vehicle during a roadblock in Musgrave in January 2020.

This ruling was delivered by Durban high court judge Mfuniselwa Nkosi on Tuesday.

The state had alleged that Ntuthuko Mabaso from uMlazi was also guilty of a raft of other charges.

Cele, who succumbed to injuries at St Augustine's hospital, was on official duty in full police uniform and in the company of his crew members when he stopped a vehicle that Mabaso was travelling in.

The car was an e-hailing vehicle and Mabaso was a passenger. The driver was stopped and was asked to get out of the car. . He did.

Once he was out of the vehicle, Mabaso shot at Cele. He then fled the scene in the e-hailing vehicle which was later found abandoned.

In another unrelated incident, the state had alleged that Mabaso had hijacked a VW polo vehicle with FC02SW-GP registration, while in the company of other assailants in July 2017.