×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Boks and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh dies

By Marc Srydom - 05 April 2023 - 10:34
Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh.
Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Former Springbok and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has died.

The South African Rugby Legends association for ex-Springbok and provincial players announced the news of McIntosh’s death on social media.

SA Rugby Legends tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McIntosh — a great man of rugby who gave back so much and worked tirelessly to promote the game of rugby. RIP master.

“Our love and thoughts are with his wife Rhona and the McIntosh family. We are going to miss you.”

McIntosh, born in Zimbabwe, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year. He won the Currie Cup four times.

He coached the Springboks from 1993 to 1994.

Tributes have begun to be posted on social media.

Bok 1995 World Cup-winning lock Kobus Wiese tweeted: “Ian McIntosh has passed away, a truly sad day.

“Few men have left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives. His passion and commitment to the game was legendary.

Mooi loop uncle, may you rest in peace.”

North West chief dies after short illness

The Baphuting ba ga Nawa family and community are preparing to lay to rest Kgosi Kabelo Nawa, their chief, who died from a short illness, in similar ...
News
1 week ago

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray dies hours after highway ambush

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray has died in hospital after being shot in an apparent hit while driving with his son on the N1 highway in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Jazz musician Gloria Bosman has died

The musician, aged 50, died on Tuesday
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...