South Africa

Calls about vaccine drive 'advisers' mad

Health department mistakenly lists phone numbers of individuals on its site

06 April 2023 - 07:00

An error at the health department has annoyed some of its former employees and ordinary people who have had to field endless calls inquiring about Covid-19 jabs.

The national health department mistakenly placed their cellphone numbers on its FindMyJab website, which refers Covid jab seekers to various health centres around the country.  Each centre is allocated a contact number but some of the cell numbers belong to people who have never even worked for the government or pharmacies, which were tasked to distribute the jab at the height of the pandemic. ..

