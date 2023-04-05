Mlambo, who was attached to Vryheid crime intelligence, was murdered in the Hwanqana area in December 2021.
“One of the arrested suspects was also wanted for the murder of Sgt Mlambo’s father, Bhekuyise, who was shot and killed at his home in January 2020.”
Netshiunda said a search is ongoing for a vehicle with false registration plates, which was spotted dropping the suspects off moments before the foiled ambush.
“The arrested suspects will appear before the Vryheid magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing three counts of attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”
Brothers in crime: Two suspects arrested for ambushing KZN cops
Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly ambushed two police detectives and an administrative colleague in a SAPS vehicle earlier in the day.
Though both detectives escaped unscathed, their administrative colleague was wounded in both arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested in Vryheid.
“The two investigating officers, who are part of the provincial task team, were driving to work in the company of another colleague when they were ambushed by the two suspects, who fired shots at their vehicle,” he said.
“The brave police officers returned fire and that compelled the suspects to flee into the nearby bushes.”
A search for the suspects was instituted immediately.
“With the help of a K9, the suspects were found and they continued firing more shots at the police before surrendering.”
According to police, an AK-47 assault rifle and two pistols, one of them unlicensed, were found in possession of the suspects.
Suspects linked to earlier murders of cop and father
“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects’ brothers, who is in custody for the murder of Sgt Sakheyedwa Mlambo, was due to appear in court on the same day and one of the officers was opposing bail on the matter,” Netshiunda said.
