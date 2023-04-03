×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Second man linked to Riana Pretorius kidnapping to appear in court this week

By TimesLIVE - 03 April 2023 - 09:31
Biokineticist Riana Pretorius.
Biokineticist Riana Pretorius.
Image: Facebook

A second suspect in the kidnapping of Riana Pretorius will appear in court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said the 40-year-old was arrested on March 28.

Xolani Kafile appeared at the New Law magistrate’s court the next day and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance. He will appear with the first suspect to be arrested, Xolisile Rawutini, 39, who was found in the car allegedly used in the biokineticist's March 16 kidnapping.

The vehicle was spotted on the Old Grahamstown Road in Gqeberha. Its other occupants ran into the nearby bushes. A 9mm Norinco firearm was recovered in the nearby bushes.

Nxumalo said a search at Rawutini’s residence in Motherwell led to the recovery of another firearm with its serial number filed off.

Pretorius was returned to her family on the eighth day of her kidnapping, after being found at a garage in Struandale in the early hours of the morning.

TimesLIVE

Biokineticist 'kidnapped' outside Gqeberha medical centre

Police and private security operatives are on high alert after a Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gqeberha businesswoman snatched at the weekend has been found

An Eastern Cape woman allegedly kidnapped in Gqeberha at the weekend has returned home and is safe, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Kidnapped Eastern Cape businessman Hilton Wicks released unharmed

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that businessman, Hilton Wicks, 24, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday near his home in Nqanqarhu ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...