South Africa

Ditsobotla mayor blames population growth for lack of services

Residents accuse Mashatile of failing to address their concerns

03 April 2023 - 07:28
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Service delivery in the Ditsobotla local municipality is getting worse despite promises that residents would be getting clean drinking water and proper sanitation.

Residents said they still fetched water using buckets from a dam nearby while they wait for water trucks that only come at two week intervals or sometimes after months...

