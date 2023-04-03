Ditsobotla mayor blames population growth for lack of services
Residents accuse Mashatile of failing to address their concerns
Service delivery in the Ditsobotla local municipality is getting worse despite promises that residents would be getting clean drinking water and proper sanitation.
Residents said they still fetched water using buckets from a dam nearby while they wait for water trucks that only come at two week intervals or sometimes after months...
