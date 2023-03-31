×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West court sentences 87 illegal miners to combined 696 years in jail

31 March 2023 - 10:34
A North West court sentenced illegal miners to a combined 696 years in jail for robbery. Stock image.
A North West court sentenced illegal miners to a combined 696 years in jail for robbery. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

A North West court on Thursday sentenced 87 illegal miners arrested in Orkney in 2021 to a combined 696 years in prison.

The 87 were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation led by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and assisted by the special task force and the district illicit mining task team on October 20. 

TimesLIVE previously reported  eight of the suspects were wounded and six were shot dead during a shoot-out with police during the operation on October 20.

Illegal mining paraphernalia, gold-bearing material, two mini buses, 11 firearms (three shotguns, four pistols, three rifles and one revolver), about 4000 cartridges of ammunition and bags of food were seized.

The Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority in the North West confirmed the accused were in custody since their arrest and pleaded guilty to a robbery with aggravating circumstances charge on March 28.

“They were each sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment”” by the Stilfontein regional court, they said.

The provincial heads of both entities welcomed the sentences and “lauded the exceptional work by the multidisciplinary team”.

TimesLIVE

Manhunt launched after five ‘illegal miners’ found shot execution style

Free State police have launched a manhunt after five people suspected to be illegal miners were found shot execution style at a mine on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

'Arrest entire syndicate in illegal mining, not just the diggers'

Former Institute for Security Studies researcher Richard Chelin says police's failure to target organised crime syndicates was hampering their ...
News
4 weeks ago

Hawks flush out illegal miners working underground near Klerksdorp

A multi-disciplinary operation found generators, paraphernalia, explosive cartridges and scores of food at the illegal mine.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...