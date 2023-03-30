×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane continues testimony before parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office

By TimesLIVE - 30 March 2023 - 10:53

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Thursday expected to continue making submissions before the parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

During her testimony on Wednesday, Mkhwebane told the committee that three successive clean audits from the auditor-general and the reduction in the caseload are some of the achievements her office obtained before her “illegal” suspension last year.

“At the time of my illegal suspension, the institution had released a pie chart which reflected key performance areas,” Mkhwebane told the committee for section 194 inquiry.

She said between October 2016 and February 2022, 412 investigation reports were issued and 2,372 public education and outreach activities conducted. 

