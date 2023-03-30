“We salute them. They have fought the pandemic, displaying immeasurable courage and strength, and served the nation and their patients with impeccable dedication, loyalty and unselfishness. They have not been forgotten and with this wall erected in their honour, they never will be,” said Mtshali.
Sanc chairperson Dr Motlou Molepo said she was still saddened they could not give their colleagues a dignified send-off.
“When your families couldn't give you a life-end ritual, we couldn't too. We could not bid you the ceremonial nurses' farewell. We could not give you the usual traditional symbolic farewell. Your families could not see you lying flat in the coffin so that they can get better closure,” said Molepo.
“Your names are written in the history and our Sanc healthcare service delivery history.”
The deputy minister said it was the profession's duty to offer support to the children of the nurses who succumbed to the virus.
“It was an unusual way of burying a loved one. We must remember their children,” Dlhomo said.
TimesLIVE
Memorial wall unveiled to honour nurses who died during Covid-19
1,300 healthcare workers lost their lives during the pandemic
Image: Alaister Russell
Deputy minister of health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo on Wednesday honoured the healthcare workers who died in the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he thought of their children as he did so.
He was speaking at the unveiling of a wall of remembrance erected by the South African Nursing Council (Sanc).
He said they were selfless in providing healthcare, even when they themselves were compromised.
“They were assisting citizens and the next day they were the ones lying on the ICU beds. When most employees were at home during the lockdowns, nurses did not have that luxury. They were not immune from the virus but they committed themselves. That can only be from a person who is committed to the oath and the pledge they made when they joined the profession became their fate.
“They rolled up their sleeves and confronted the ever-mutating pandemic. Even before they got infected, some of them would tell the story with their families where they spoke of patients who died despite their care. And their children would ask if they are going back to work tomorrow and what if they are next,” said Dhlomo.
Image: Alaister Russell
According to Sanc records, in 2020 and up to April 2021, in excess of 6,000 healthcare workers had been hospitalised due to Covid-19 and related conditions. More than 1,300 healthcare workers died as a result of the pandemic.
The leadership of the nursing council and representatives from other stakeholders in the health sector were present at the emotional event.
Sanc registrar and CEO Prof Ntombi Mtshali said the nurses were unsung heroes of the pandemic.
Image: Alaister Russell
“We salute them. They have fought the pandemic, displaying immeasurable courage and strength, and served the nation and their patients with impeccable dedication, loyalty and unselfishness. They have not been forgotten and with this wall erected in their honour, they never will be,” said Mtshali.
Sanc chairperson Dr Motlou Molepo said she was still saddened they could not give their colleagues a dignified send-off.
“When your families couldn't give you a life-end ritual, we couldn't too. We could not bid you the ceremonial nurses' farewell. We could not give you the usual traditional symbolic farewell. Your families could not see you lying flat in the coffin so that they can get better closure,” said Molepo.
“Your names are written in the history and our Sanc healthcare service delivery history.”
The deputy minister said it was the profession's duty to offer support to the children of the nurses who succumbed to the virus.
“It was an unusual way of burying a loved one. We must remember their children,” Dlhomo said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos