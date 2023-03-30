Meet Lesotho man behind ambitious SA land claim
MP Lipholo, also preacher, tables debate to return 'stolen' territories
By 'Marafaele Mohloboli - 30 March 2023 - 06:58
A Lesotho parliamentarian behind the ambitious petition to reclaim huge territories from SA is a long-time land campaigner whose party and election bid were founded on the push for the return of land.
Tsepo Lipholo, a sole MP for his party, Basotho Covenant Movement, got lawmakers in the 120-seat national assembly in Lesotho yesterday to debate his motion seeking the return vast tracts of land from SA which he said were seized by colonial white SA...
