Bongani Baloyi's Xiluva party likely to take votes from DA, ActionSA

Less than three years into its existence ActionSA already has two splinter parties after its former Gauteng chair, Bongani Baloyi, launched new outfit Xiluva just two weeks after his exit.
Former Midvaal mayor Baloyi joined hands with former ActionSA Ekurhuleni councillor Tlhogi Moseki, who would be Xiluva’s national chair.
The launch of Xiluva comes months after Abel Tau started his own political party, United African Transformation, after his dismissal from ActionSA for misconduct and alleged attempted sexual abuse.
Both movements will contest the 2024 national election.
The impact, especially of Baloyi’s departure and launch of a political party, on ActionSA is likely to be felt at the polls, especially in Gauteng as he is also targeting the youth, seen by both parties as politically despondent and generally apathetic.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has previously highlighted that millions of young people eligible to vote opted to stay at home for the previous election.
Launching Xiluva in Sandton on Thursday, Baloyi said the party would target South Africans aged 18-45.
“We decided to create a political vehicle that will give young people and those who are so desperately seeking an alternative home a political home. This political home is for those who believe that they do not have a stake in the democracy of our country. Those who are bystanders watching politicians gamble their futures away,” said Baloyi.
“This is the birth of Xiluva, a political home for those who want a real alternative, led by young people. A political party where young people can see themselves in the leadership. Xiluva was born out of a sense of political hopelessness, homelessness and desperation. Xiluva is founded on the values of family, ubuntu, community and, most importantly, multiracialism. This is a fundamental departure from the status quo of our country, and is exactly what our country needs right now.”
Baloyi will be hoping to leverage his political currency, which includes being one of the youngest and most successful mayors in the country, having run Midvaal on a DA ticket. Midvaal is often cited as a well-governed municipality.
His outfit is likely not only to eat into ActionSA’s constituency but the DA’s as well.
Baloyi is also likely to use whatever numbers he garners at next year’s election to worm his way into some form of a coalition — most likely with the ANC, EFF and other minority parties.
This is because his departure from ActionSA was mostly due to his view that the party’s anti-ANC stance was wrong — in clear contrast to party leader Herman Mashaba’s view.
With pundits predicting that the ANC will dip below 50% of the votes next year, Baloyi could benefit should there be a need for a multiparty coalition — especially at provincial level in Gauteng.
