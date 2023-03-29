×

South Africa

Ramaphosa critic Rob Hersov 'pleasantly surprised' by Orania visit

29 March 2023 - 09:06
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
AfriForum's Barend Uys, diplomatic representative of the AmaBhele kaJamangile Princess Bhelekazi Mabandla, and Rob Hersov visited Orania recently.
Image: Facebook/ Orania Dorpsraad

Rob Hersov was part of a delegation to Orania recently, with the controversial businessman said to have been “pleasantly surprised” by the visit.

Hersov visited with AfriForum's head of intercultural co-operation, Barend Uys, and Princess Bhelekazi Mabandla, diplomatic representative of the AmaBhele kaJamangile near Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear). The trio also met the town's leaders and other role players.

“Princess Mabandla and Barend Uys are already familiar with Orania, but this was Rob Hersov's first visit. He was pleasantly surprised to discover the realities of Orania”.

When asked the reason for Hersov's visit, townspeople said he had come to assess “the rumours and truths about Orania”.

“It was a positive visit,” they added, saying the town welcomed visitors who wanted to learn more about Orania and its independence.

The town, on the Orange River in the Karoo, was established in 1963 in an attempt to preserve Afrikaner culture. It has a population of almost 2,000 and its own currency, the Ora.

Hersov has made headlines in recent months for his comments about President Cyril Ramaphosa and the state of the country. 

He was slammed by ministers Gwede Mantashe and Mmamoloko Kubayi last year after he called Ramaphosa “a useless and spineless failure who is a disgrace and absolute embarrassment to this country” and called on him to resign.

Both ministers were said to have contacted Hersov to give him “a piece of their minds”.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also responded to Hersov, telling Podcast and Chill with MacG he had “given money to the DA, ActionSA, organisations like AfriForum and the SA Institute of Race Relations”.

He claimed the Patriotic Alliance (PA) wouldn't take his money because it did not want to owe anyone anything, and said he would “never” give money to the ANC or EFF.

Mashaba said the only money Hersov had given to his party was for a speaking engagement.

“I have to correct this statement by Rob that he has given money to ActionSA. The only funds received by ActionSA was R20k I demanded to speak at his webinar. I need to put this on record,” he said.

