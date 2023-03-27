×

Swift reaction led to arrest of suspects allegedly stealing cables at Limpopo legislature

27 March 2023 - 09:55
Spades, spanners, pickaxes and stolen electrical cables were found in possession of the suspects.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Two suspects arrested at the weekend while allegedly digging up electricity cables at the Limpopo legislature in Lebowakgomo are expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court on Monday.  

The suspects, aged 37 and 44, were arrested in connection with the theft of electrical cables.  

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said security guards patrolling the premises on Saturday found several suspects allegedly busy digging up electrical cables.  

“The suspects reportedly fled in different directions after noticing the guards. Two of the suspects were cornered and apprehended.”

He said police were immediately alerted and on arrival found two suspects, searched them and found spades, spanners and pickaxes and electrical cables with an estimated street value of R4,000.  

“The suspects were then handed over to the police.”  

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the officers for their swift reaction and arrest of the suspects. He also praised the security guards for their alertness and notifying the police.

TimesLIVE 

