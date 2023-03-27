×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mall of Africa confirms 'crowd disturbance' but denies one person killed

27 March 2023 - 09:50
Mall of Africa, owned by Attacq, in Midrand, Gauteng. PICTURE: Supplied
Mall of Africa, owned by Attacq, in Midrand, Gauteng. PICTURE: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The Mall of Africa in Midrand has confirmed there was a “disturbance by a crowd of people” at the shopping centre on Saturday but disputed claims on social media that a youngster had died during the incident.

Videos of teenagers allegedly causing chaos at the mall were widely shared at the weekend. In one of the clips people appear to be fighting.

Screengrab from one of the videos which appeared to depict youngsters fighting at Mall of Africa.
Screengrab from one of the videos which appeared to depict youngsters fighting at Mall of Africa.
Image: Screengrab via Twitter

A representative of mall management, who asked not to be named, said on Sunday: “We can confirm that there were no incidents of death".

"We are aware of the posts that are going around on social media of a particular alleged death but we can confirm that did not happen.

“We are investigating the reported disruption and will aim to share information with relevant parties as soon this is available.”

She said this had been confirmed by senior police officials.

“We can only clarify that [no confirmed death] for now but I cannot say anything at this stage,” she added.

TimesLIVE is awaiting additional comment from the SAPS and will update this article when it is received. 

TimesLIVE

Former cash-in-transit guard jailed for armed cash heist at mall in Tshwane

A former cash-in-transit guard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a cash heist at Batho Plaza by an armed gang in Soshanguve, ...
News
1 day ago

Man found with murdered woman's bank cards: Police

Limpopo police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the murder of a Limpopo woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.
News
3 days ago

Man slapped with 59-year jail term for 'cross-pavement' CIT robbery

A man who robbed a cash guard as he was collecting money from a Centurion supermarket has been slapped with a 59-year jail term.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...