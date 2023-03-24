Motsoaledi sees red over bogus foreigner marriages
Fake unions used to buy SA citizenship
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi wants foreign pastors banned from officiating nuptials in SA as part of new rules to stamp out fraudulent marriages that he says are used to bypass immigration laws.
This proposal is one of a raft of new changes being made to the regulatory framework by home affairs which are due to be published for public comment before a law is passed to close the gaps in the current legislation. The changes would also see issues relating to marriage split from immigration affairs...
