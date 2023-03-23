More people could be charged after truck driver ploughed into dozens of cars near Umhlanga

“This matter has ignited public outrage,” said Reddy.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The state is considering bringing charges against more people after a 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal truck driver ploughed into dozens of vehicles on the M4 eastbound in uMhlanga earlier this month.
This emerged after Sithulile Zulu, who faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and failing to comply with the duties of a driver, made a third appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Zulu’s fully-laden truck created carnage on the freeway after it rammed into 47 vehicles in peak-hour traffic on March 6.
State prosecutor Seema Reddy said there is a possibility of more people being charged in connection with the crime.
The state has objected to Zulu being granted bail based on a report by the investigating officer who said he was likely to evade trial if granted bail, that he wasn’t forthcoming with an address and he could put other peoples lives in danger.
She said the offence had become common in the court’s jurisdiction.
He added the state was in possession of the evidence pertaining to the ownership of the truck involved in the collision, as well as vehicle registration.
The truck had been impounded for investigation.
Short also submitted Zulu’s particulars comprising of his driver's licence, identity documents, the affidavits penned by the mother of his child, together with the toddler’s birth certificate
Court magistrate Ada Van Vuuren adjourned the matter to March 31.
