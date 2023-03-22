The EFF wanted to “paralyse” the country and “cripple” the economy but patriotic citizenry made sure that did not happen, he said.
State couldn’t afford another July 2021 unrest says ANC, as it defends ‘excessive’ policing
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC has hailed South Africans for rejecting the EFF’s invitation to participate in what it says could have been another July 2021 unrest.
The party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes that it was as a result of South Africans refusing to take part in the protest that the EFF changed the tune of its demonstration from a shutdown to a stay away.
The EFF’s shutdown on Monday was an attempt to sink not only the country’s economy but to lead to another unrest situation similar to July 2021, and South Africans saw it for what it was, charged Mbalula.
Though the EFF hailed its action a success, the ANC maintained that Monday’s shutdown failed to launch.
“The so-called shutdown failed to materialise because South Africans refused to be co-opted into an anti-democracy agenda that sought to undermine the authority of the state and remove a democratically elected government through nefarious and undemocratic means,” said Mbalula.
The EFF wanted to “paralyse” the country and “cripple” the economy but patriotic citizenry made sure that did not happen, he said.
“These attempts at insurrection and overthrow of a democratically elected president from a party that has garnered a mere 10.8 % of the national vote must be exposed for what they are. Our people should not be hoodwinked into supporting anarchy and violence under the pretext of service delivery,” said Mbalula.
The ANC, he said, recognised the frustrations of load-shedding along with the slowed pace of service delivery and creation of jobs, among others.
“We are seized with implementing these resolutions aimed at addressing the most pressing challenges facing our people. The ANC recognises that it has become exceedingly urgent for it to intensify its work, reinforce its relevance, capability and credibility so it continues to be an effective instrument of transformation,” he said.
Mbalula applauded the show of strength by law enforcement that saw thousands of police, military and intelligence agents deployed in what would have been hotspots during the protest.
He said the criticism that the deployments were excessive were misplaced, as there was an outcry about the state security apparatus being caught napping during the July 2021 unrest, something they could not allow to happen again.
“To protect the country and to maintain the rule of law and defend an ailing economy cannot be excessive. We are still reeling from the impact of that disaster,” said Mbalula.
“A responsible state cannot allow that recurrence, especially when you are forewarned.”
He said the state security machinery’s responsiveness should be lauded.
“Their preparedness ensured that the country was not plunged into chaos as the organisers of the ill-fated, so-called shutdown intended. Not only did they protect the protesters, but they scuppered all attempts to plunge our country into disorder and mayhem.
“This improvement in public order policing, as well as high levels of co-operation with communities, must be consolidated and sustained. The only way for us to rid ourselves of criminal elements in our communities is to ensure that we have an accountable, professionalised and ethical police service, while strengthening a culture of co-operation with the women and men in blue,” he said.
