The EFF’s national shutdown has got under way in East London.
Students from Walter Sisulu University (WSU), Fort Hare and Buffalo City College have descended on the East London CBD, moving to Belgravia, before proceeding to Southernwood.
The final destination is said to be the King Phalo Airport.
WATCH | National shutdown protest takes off in East London
Image: BOMIKAZI MDIYA
Law enforcement, including SAPS, is following the marchers.
