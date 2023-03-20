×

South Africa

WATCH | National shutdown protest takes off in East London

By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 20 March 2023 - 14:27
The EFF national shutdown protest in East London on Monday March 20 2023.
Image: BOMIKAZI MDIYA

The EFF’s national shutdown has got under way in East London.

Students from Walter Sisulu University (WSU), Fort Hare and Buffalo City College have descended on the East London CBD, moving to Belgravia, before proceeding to Southernwood.

The final destination is said to be the King Phalo Airport.

Law enforcement, including SAPS, is following the marchers.

DispatchLIVE

 

